Listen: Rothwell - 'Stop Calling'

Rothwell has shared her empowering new single 'Stop Calling'.

The pop riser seems to impress every time we catch her, blending effervescent songwriting to pop songwriting that simply can't be ignored.

New single 'Stop Calling' is a real step forward, with Rothwell pairing up with producer Tim Powell, famed for his work with powerhouse pop production line Xenomania.

It's a spicy return, with that searing vocal set against some bubbling electronics that mesh digital melody to a real sense of momentum.

Rothwell says: "'Stop Calling' is a song about realising your worth and having the confidence to walk away from people who don’t value that. It’s about standing up for yourself, having ownership of how fabulous you are, and moving on. Screw all of those 2am booty calls, this lady’s got shit to do and likes a good eight hours of uninterrupted beauty sleep."

Tune in now.

