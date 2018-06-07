Listen: Roman Lewis - 'Midnight In Paris'

Rising songwriter Roman Lewis has shared soothing new song 'Midnight In Paris'.

The French capital has been captured in song countless times over the centuries, yet there remains some inescapable charm to the Parisian skyline.

After an initial spell as a dancer Roman Lewis focussed his creative instincts on music, doing what comes naturally.

Fluent in French, he returned to the capital time and again, and it formed a key part of the inspiration behind his incoming debut EP.

Roman explains: “Going to a French school where everyone is from Paris, it’s always been just another city to me. Speaking about Paris to people who aren’t French is completely different. There’s a glimmer of wonder in their eye like it’s this place of love and magic.”

“I wrote this song on the morning of a chemistry test when I woke up half an hour early to cram in some more revision. I was listening to a lot of Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell and Bright Eyes at the time.”

Produced by Catherine Marks (The Big Moon) at Assault & Battery Studios, it's a sign of things to come; lyrical, romantic, and all rather heavenly, it contains a taste of Parisian life.

Tune in now.

