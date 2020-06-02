Listen: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - 'Cameo'

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have shared their new single 'Cameo'.

The Australian band's new album 'Sideways To New Italy' is out at the end of this week, and follows a string of surging, exuberant singles.

New release 'Cameo' opens with the solitary voice of Fran Keaney, plangent guitar chords suggesting something more introspective.

Swirling into a morass of sound, it pushes to a grandstand finale, a song that presents itself as "a little puzzle..."

“This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals,” says Keaney. “The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”

Tune in now.

'Sideways To New Italy' will be released on June 5th.

