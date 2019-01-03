Listen: Robert Pattinson Appears On The New tindersticks Track

tindersticks have grabbed a stellar guest vocalist for their new song - Robert Pattinson.

The actor stars alongside Juliette Binoche in new film High Life, which is set to be released this Spring.

It's a taut sci-fi psycho-drama, featuring a group of criminals who believe they will be freed if they travel on a spaceship towards a black hole. The catch? They're being sexually experimented on by the scientists on board.

The score looks intriguing, with tindersticks recording a brand new song for the soundtrack, and Robert Pattinson leaped into the vocal booth.

If you're ever yearned to hear Stuart A. Staples in a Twilight setting, well... here you go, with 'Willow' being placed online a few hours ago.

One final thing: 'Willow' is set to be pressed on limited seven inch vinyl for Record Store Day.

Tune in below.

