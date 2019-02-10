Listen: Ro Bergman - 'All We Are'

Austrian born Ro Bergman offers something intriguing.

New EP 'New Horizon' is incoming, and it continues the songwriter's path of self-questioning introspection.

Set to land on October 11th, the EP is trailed by new single 'All We Are', a patient, probing piece of music.

Produced by Niko Stoessl, it opens with a neat spacious arrangement that builds to a crunching finale.

Offering something patient and revealing, Ro Bergman explains: “This is all we are - we are constantly changing. Try to stay above the shadows and keep the sun inside yourself.”

Tune in now.

