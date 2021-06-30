Listen: Rival Consoles - 'Pulses Of Information'

Rival Consoles returns with new track 'Pulses Of Information'.

The producer returns to Erased Tape with something new for summer, the ideal teaser ahead of his live dates in October.

Set to play Edinburgh's Hidden Door Festival, Rival Consoles also has a string of UK headline shows lined up.

'Pulses Of Information' aired on Mary Anne Hobbs' 6Music show a few moments ago, and it's a riveting return.

The synth line seems to permeate space with lazer-like accuracy, while the gentle evolution feels build for open air use.

Typically entrancing, 'Pulses Of Information' seems to encourage a form of internal dialogue, between our inner and outer selves.

Photo Credit: Özge Cöne

