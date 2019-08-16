Listen: Rina Sawayama Covers Lady Gaga

And Orville Peck covers Bronski Beat...
Robin Murray
News
29 · 06 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 29 · 06 · 2020
0

Rina Sawayama, Orville Peck, and Joesef contribute to Spotify's new Pride series.

The cover series invites artists from the LGBTQ+ community to salute some of their musical heroes and heroines, reinterpreting their work as suits.

Former Clash cover star Rina Sawayama steps in to cover Lady Gaga, offering a seismic take on 'Dance In The Dark'.

Masked cowboy troubadour Orville Peck, meanwhile, steps in to cover Bronski Beat's all-time classic 'Smalltown Boy'.

Finally, Glasgow riser Joesef - profiled HERE - sets his sights on Sister Sledge banger 'Thinking Of You'.

 

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

 

Rina Sawayama
Orville Peck
Joesef
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next