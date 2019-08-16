Listen: Rina Sawayama Covers Lady Gaga

Rina Sawayama, Orville Peck, and Joesef contribute to Spotify's new Pride series.

The cover series invites artists from the LGBTQ+ community to salute some of their musical heroes and heroines, reinterpreting their work as suits.

Former Clash cover star Rina Sawayama steps in to cover Lady Gaga, offering a seismic take on 'Dance In The Dark'.

Masked cowboy troubadour Orville Peck, meanwhile, steps in to cover Bronski Beat's all-time classic 'Smalltown Boy'.

Finally, Glasgow riser Joesef - profiled HERE - sets his sights on Sister Sledge banger 'Thinking Of You'.