Listen: Rina Mushonga - 'Cassiopeia'

Rina Mushonga has shared her beautifully sculpted new single 'Cassiopeia' - tune in now.

The London artist soared with the release of her debut album 'In A Galaxy' earlier in the year, sparking a flurry of live shows.

On its release Clash writer Laviea Thomas wrote that the LP "embodies every inch of the title, as each track glides you through an interstellar journey, it’s spacey concoction of synth ballads creating a nostalgic shimmer of 80s pop."

Returning to the studio, Rina decided to record something new, pushing her music into a fresh space.

'Cassiopeia' is a shimmering, soulful return, one that has deep roots in both her life and music.

She explains...

It sort of came up as a response to the infuriating, eye - roll inducing nonsense of it all and I eventually recorded and produced this in Amsterdam at my pal’s Sebastiaan Dutilh’s studio.

I think at the core this song is about resista nce, about an army of 'nasty women' rising up. In my head the song kind of plays out like a heist movie with these bad - ass female assassins fighting the patriarchy and re-adjusting the status quo.

Tune in now.

