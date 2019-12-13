Listen: Rhythm Section's Bradley Zero In Conversation

Bradley Zero is a key force in club culture.

The South London selector runs Rhythm Section, one of the finest labels out there.

Fusing together left field electronics, jazz, house, and techno, the imprint is a platform for lone voices working on the fringes.

An irresistible club force, Bradley's own sets are highly sought after, taking him from Manchester to Melbourne and back again.

Recently taking hold of London's XOYO as part of their quarterly residency series, Bradley Zero curated line ups that encompassed his dexterous world view.

As part of the London space's ongoing podcast series Bradley Zero sat down with journalist and friend Gabriel Szatan to talk about club culture in 2019.

Check it out now.

