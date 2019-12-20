Listen: Rhys Lewis - 'When Was The Last Time?'

English songwriter Rhys Lewis studies the slow decline of a relationship on new single 'When Was The Last Time?'.

The songwriter enjoyed a stellar 2019, playing a packed out UK run before taking up the main support slot on Julia Michaels' enormous international tour.

New single 'When Was The Last Time?' is emblematic of his ability to cut through the noise, a plaintive, gorgeous, endlessly affecting mini melodrama.

The study of a relationship in collapse, it's about how the little things eventually build up, and the distance between two people can grow.

“You know, when she’s leaving kisses off her texts or not saying goodnight when she goes to bed,” he says. “Slowly you start to put those things together, and evidence arrives of a fatal prognosis.”

Mike Baldwin directs the heart-wrenching video, featuring two lovers disengaging from one another's life.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlie Gates

