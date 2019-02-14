Listen: Rex Orange County Drops 'New House'

Rex Orange County has dropped new single 'New House' - tune in now.

It's a new step from the British artist, his first blast of material in 2019 and the start of something fresh.

'New House' is online now, a Valentine's gift that brims with promise, a velvet, piano-led piece of introspective R&B.

Blessed with a confident, super sweet vocal from Rex, there are shades of Frank Ocean in his blossoming alt-R&B sound.

Rex explains...

Hey. I want to say thank you to everyone that is here for me now and to those who are still here from before. Life is weird and it seems like everyone has a difficult time in one way or another. The greatest things always seem to come with a level of confusion that makes it easy to question whether anything matters… with that being said, I must confirm that I still love doing this and that I’m beyond grateful for all the support I’ve been shown. Life is good.

I’m happier today than I was for the majority of last year. Thea is my valentine... and whether you’re in love today or not, this one is for you, from me. It’s called ‘New House’.

Tune in now.

