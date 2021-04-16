Listen: Rebecca Vasmant - 'Jewels Of Thought' (Ft. Harry Weir, Paix)

Glasgow is a city with a particular mood and atmosphere - put simply, there's a Glaswegian approach to life.

It's there in the underlying electrical current that governs the city, and it emerges in Glasgow's hugely varied creative communities.

Take jazz, for instance. Whether its distance or otherwise, Glasgow's jazz scene is enormously distinct from London, say, and carries itself with a similar independence to Bristol .

As a DJ, musician, and broadcaster Rebecca Vasmant has become a perpetual advocate for Glasgow's jazz voices, something she tries to platform on her new album.

Incoming via her own freshly minted Rebecca's Records imprint, the album puts her vision at the centre, but finds Rebecca working alongside a host of different artists.

She comments...

“There is such crazy wealth of talent in this city of Glasgow and I wanted to make an album that helped to demonstrate this and which captures my own love and passion for deep and spiritual music. This album highlights just some of the exciting things that are happening here in Scotland and it's been a real honour and pleasure working with the hugely talented musicians who came together to collaborate in such a free and beautiful way. During the time spent working on this music an amazing family formed, something for which I am so grateful.”

“The tracks are very personal to me. They tell stories of life, of the thoughts that exist inside my head. I hope they resonate with those who hear them. The record is a jigsaw that brought us together as the catalyst in forming so many lifelong friendships.”

Out on June 4th - order it HERE , in fact - we're able to preview 'With Love, From Glasgow' with some startling new music.

'Jewels Of Thought' is a gorgeous listen, with its sighing vocal matching neo-soul impulses to a jazz framework. There's a rawness to the sound which reflects the wider atmosphere of DIY in the city, while Rebecca is joined by collaborators Harry Weir and Paix.

A moment of calm, you can check out 'Jewels Of Thought' below.

