Listen: RAY BLK - 'Run Run'

RAY BLK has shared new single 'Run Run' - tune in now.

Recently inking a deal with Island Records, the singer has vowed to remain close to her roots, the sound that first propelled her forward.

“I say it how it is,” she commented recently. “The music that I love is the stuff that gives it to you raw. Then you can really connect with it.”

'Run Run' is a soulful return, but she wants to tell a story about that other, hidden London, a place of restricted opportunities, oppression, and violence.

"The stories from 'Run Run' are real life events that I have experienced," she says. "I wrote the song as a reminder to everyone listening, not to become a product of their environment. They have the choice to better themselves and rise above their struggles."

"Ultimately, I want my fans to know that there’s a big world out there with many opportunities and to believe in themselves."

Tune in now.

