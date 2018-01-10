Listen: Rationale - 'One By One'

Rationale has shared new single 'One By One' - tune in now.

The songwriter likes to take things a little deeper, devoting time to his music and his ongoing podcast The Irrationale Review, tackling subjects such as women’s rights, Grenfell, and depression and fitness.

New EP 'High Hopes' is incoming, with Rationale deepening and broadening his approach to encompass fresh influences.

New song 'One By One' is online now, and it emerges from a period of experimentation to match Moog synths against a subtle afrobeat feel.

Rationale explains: "'One By One' came together on a day when I was feeling like experimenting with sounds and styles I hadn’t tried before. I’d been listening to a lot of Afro/Caribbean influenced music at the time and threw caution to the wind and went with it."

"Drawing on a story a friend had told me about a situation he was in, the lyrics came easy. I think people will be surprised but hopefully pleasantly so as it’s one of my favourite tracks in the EP!"

Tune in now.

