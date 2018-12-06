Listen: Raleigh Ritchie - 'Time In A Tree'

Raleigh Ritchie has shared soulful new song 'Time In A Tree'.

Finding fame as an actor, Raleigh Ritchie has always yearned to express himself musically, building up a slim but potent catalogue in the process.

Heading back into the studio, he's been working on new material for some time, pushing his ideas in brand new directions.

Utilising his unique blend of rap and vocals, new song 'Time In A Tree' signals his return and it's a soulful cut that yearns to be alone.

One of his most astute lyrical performances, the song harks back to childhood, using memory itself as a form of escapism.

Raleigh explains...

"'Time In A Tree' is about needing some peace. Some respite, some time away from your own mind. The ways that you can get in your own way on the way to those things. It's about the fear of not being deserving of happiness, or that you're not doing enough to get the kind of happiness you want. It's about needing validation and confirmation that you're loved and supported when you're struggling. It's about needing time in a tree, like a kid - off the ground and halfway in the sky."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.