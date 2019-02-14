Listen: Rachel Chinouriri - 'Mama's Boy'

Croydon songwriter Rachel Chinouriri continues her rise with bold new single 'Mama's Boy' - tune in now.

A string of fantastic singles have garnered stunning hype around the teenage riser, with her delicately etched indie-soul scoring widespread plaudits.

Freshly signed to Marathon Artists, Rachel Chinouriri will play London's Moth Club on June 5th.

Tickets are selling fast, with the 19 year old talent sharing her lilting new single 'Mama's Boy'.

Premiered on BBC 1Xtra with DJ Target, it opens in sparse, evocative fare, before driving home to an emphatic conclusion.

Tune in now.

