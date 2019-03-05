Listen: Public Practice - 'Disposable'

Public Practice release their first new single ‘Disposable’ since their critically acclaimed EP ‘Distance Is A Mirror’.

The Brooklyn band have channelled existentialism and post punk witin favour of their new track. The question that put this project in motion was: “How do you fight something seemingly so much bigger than yourself, for someone else?”

B-side ‘Extra-ordinary’, their take on the Yukihiro Takahashi’s classic recreated some sounds of the original track with some own sound design.

Public Practice wanted to pay homage to the song but also to the original synth programming which blends in perfectly with the subdued minimalism of their sound.

The lyricism and eerie but soothing vocals of Sam York can be contradicting at times but it’s just one facet of the many interesting things about Public Practice.

‘Disposable’ is the first track they have recorded in their new Brooklyn studio where they are recording their first album. On November 4th they’ll play a show in New York’s The Dance before hitting the UK at some point next year.

Check out 'Disposable' now.

Words: Lauren deHollogne

Photo Credit: Alexandria Foot

