Listen: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - 'Pukebox'

Psychedelic Porn Crumepts have barfed up their new single 'Pukebox' - tune in now.

The band's new album lands next month, with 'SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound' landing on February 5th.

'Pukebox' was one of the first things the group recorded for the album, and it's a psych sizzler with a thirst for the outlandish.

The seed of the song was laid a long time ago, seemingly, and allowed to grow into something gripping yet bizarre.

The band's Jack McEwan comments...

"'Pukebox' was the first song I used as a reference while creating the flavour for the record. I’d had the idea for the track for a while but I never thought it fit the style of our previous albums."

"I wrote the first part in first person, talking about my time at home drinking moonshine and wondering who else was doing the same. Then I compared that in the second verse with a secondary version of myself who I wrote about as a character, a little bit lost, waking up with a hangover in random cities trying to find a meaning while it sailed right past me. Both unaware of each other’s existence while slowly going mad through repetitive consumption."

It's a wild ride - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Captura Obscura / Matt Puccinelli

