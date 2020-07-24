Listen: Prince Paris - 'Slow Down' (ft. Willa)

Electronic producer Prince Paris returns with sizzling new Willa collaboration 'Slow Down'.

The club figure has a knack for coaxing out incredible performances from his guests, and this new single is no exception.

Out now, 'Slow Down' is a vivid return, balancing his surging, house-leaning elements with those stellar vocals from Willa.

The singer reimagines the song, adding something highly personal to Prince Paris' kinetic digitalism.

"This song is about the intoxicating feeling of when you meet someone you KNOW is dangerous for your heart, but there's no way you're going to slow things down despite that. The ultimate rush.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Victor Le

