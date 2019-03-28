Listen: Porridge Radio - 'Give / Take'

Porridge Radio might well be in your radar.

A plethora of home demos and live shows presaged their hand-made 2016 debut LP, garnering praise amongst DIY communities on both sides of the Atlantic.

New single 'Give / Take' comes as the band begin packing for a series of nationwide shows, and it's a bold return.

"The songs are a healing process," explains Dana Margolin, "a way to understand how I feel (especially when I can't connect to it at the time). The band is a way to communicate that to other people and to connect with them."

Of the single itself, she adds: "It's a song about desire and confusion and being a robot with constantly changing emotions (have I been programmed?). It's about not knowing what your personality is if your thoughts and feelings and opinions change with your mood and your mood changes before you can catch up with it."

"It's also about learning how to know what you need, how to ask for it, how to take it. And because of that it's also about guilt and longing and how they are constantly in dialogue with each other and how they can contradict each other. It's about knowing what you need but not knowing how to accept that or how to get it."

Out shortly on Memorials of Distinction (which the band help to run) the single's chugging pace leaves plenty of room for the atmosphere to build, for Porridge Radio to drive their latest intensity to new levels.

A fascinating return, you can check out 'Give / Take' below.

Catch Porridge Radio at the following shows:

April

3 London Brixton Electric w/ Cherry Glazerr

11 Brighton Rialto

12 Portsmouth The Festing

13 Bristol The Old England

14 Manchester The Eagle Inn

16 Glasgow Nice 'n' Sleazy

17 Edinburgh Henry's Cellar Bar

18 Sheffield Delicious Clam

19 London SET Dalston

