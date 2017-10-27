Listen: POND - 'Burnt Out Star'

Australian space cadets POND have shared wonderful eight minute new song 'Burnt Out Star'.

The band are outrageously productive, with last year's 'The Weather' being followed by an international tour alongside a flurry of solo projects.

Not content with that Pond went immediately back into the studio to work on fresh material, emerging with this twinkling eight minute wonder.

Opening in zero gravity territory, 'Burnt Out Star' gathers in intensity to become an explosive bass-heavy Krautrock jammer.

Never a band to predict easily, 'Burnt Out Star' underlines Pond's status as one of the best psychedelic groups on this planet or any other.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.