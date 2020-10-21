Listen: Plastic Glass - 'Going Away'

North East indie band Plastic Glass return with new single 'Going Away'.

The band's biting live prowess was largely snuffed out by the pandemic, but in their spare time the four-piece have knuckled down to studio work.

New single 'Going Away' stems from this, with Plastic Glass overhauling an old demo to find something fresh.

Potent indie rock with a pop approach, 'Going Away' has a surging energy all of its own, with the band working as a single unit.

Cohesive and potent, 'Going Away' taps into moments of change in their lives. Ben Richardson explains: “This song is technically a reincarnation of an old Plastic Glass track that I actually wrote the lyrics for, admittedly it wasn’t great. However, some of the ideas from that track certainly carried over into this final version that we’re now releasing.”

Lyricist and guitarist Dylan Abbott adds: “Inspired by leaving home to go to university, lyrically this single covers the topics of boredom and wanting a change of scene. Specifically, tired of being stuck living at home and constantly relying on the same set of people.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ricky Atterby

