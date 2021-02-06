Listen: pizzagirl - 'sugar ray'

Mersey alt-pop wizard pizzagirl returns with new single 'sugar ray'.

The songwriter's new album 'Softcore Mourn' will be released on July 16th, a fusion of day-glo DIY pop with bittersweet themes.

New indie pop jammer 'sugar ray' is online now, matching slinky guitar lines to pizzagirl's thoughtful lyricism.

Typically endearing, there's a personal edge to his songwriting, one that touches on the feeling of absence that lingers post-break up.

Says pizzagirl: “Here’s my third single “sugar ray” - not really a break up song this time, but from a moment a few months after perhaps. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I’d like to think that you and that old flame from many phones ago still listen to that one really bad song from time to time, and maybe it’s this one. Who knows ? Be right back!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Davies