Listen: Peter Perrett - 'Once Is Enough'

Legendary songwriter Peter Perrett has shared his new song 'Once Is Enough' - tune in now.

The Only Ones talented return in 2017 with his album 'How The West Was Won', a wise, absorbing return, poetic in scope but raw in execution.

New album 'Humanworld' follows on June 7th, with Peter Perrett set to play a string of shows across the country.

New song 'Once Is Enough' is out now, and it finds the songwriter on reflective form. He leers into the microphone: "I’ve got to learn to take my own advice..."

Douglas Hart and Steve Gullick combine to construct the full video, a startling, colour-drenched performance clip.

Tune in now.

Catch Peter Perrett at the following shows:

May

21 Edinburgh Mash House

22 Glasgow King Tuts

23 Manchester Deaf Institute

25 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

26 Brighton Concorde 2

28 Bristol Thekla

29 London Scala

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

