Listen: Peter Ibbetson - 'Thistle Hotels'

Analogue production force Peter Ibbetson has shared his entrancing new track 'Thistle Hotels'.

The producer made his mark in 2018 with a bold debut EP, matching this against stints touring as part of the live outfits for George Fitzgerald and Makeness.

Working on a follow up, Peter Ibbetson's new EP 'Control Yourself' is set to be released in the coming weeks.

The second preview of the EP is online now, with 'Thistle Hotels' spiriting you to analogue heaven.

Delicately pieced together, the exacting nature of Ibbetson's compositions give added detail to each element.

A fascinating glimpse of what's to come, 'Thistle Hotels' charts a vivid talent coming into bloom. Tune in now.

