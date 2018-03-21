Listen: Pet Shop Boys Share New EP 'Agenda'

Time to sound the 'new Pet Shop Boys klaxon'.

The legendary synth pop duo are currently gearing up for the release of Annually, their once-a-year hardback publication.

Out on April 12th, if you pre-order the book you'll gain access to a brand new four track EP titled 'Agenda'.

Available digitally as a complete package, the four songs on 'Agenda' won't appear on a future Pet Shop Boys album, and a 12 inch vinyl edition drops on April 12th.

In a press note Neil Tennant said the EP features “three satirical songs and one rather sad song – but they all have, broadly speaking, political themes. I think it’s because of the times we’re living through.”

Check out the EP below, and find a track by track guide after the jump...

'Give Stupidity A Chance'

Neil: “It’s a satirical song about the poor quality of political leadership in the modern world…. Obviously, it’s all meant ironically but I think it sums up quite a lot.”

'On Social Media'

Neil: “It goes through all of the issues one might have about social media.”

'What Are We Going To Do About The Rich?'

Neil: “This was written as a lyric as a sort of mock-protest song.”

Chris: “We’re talking about very rich.”

Neil: “We’re talking about extreme rich – oligarchs and that kind of thing. The super-rich.”

Chris: “The ones that don’t pay any tax.”

'The Forgotten Child'

Neil: “This is not satirical but it’s got a political theme. It’s sort of got two things going on. It’s kind of about a refugee who’s gone missing while fleeing for safety with her family. And there’s sort of a point being made that maybe we’ve all forgotten something about human values…That maybe there’s something being lost, and it’s summed up by the idea of the innocence of the child.”

