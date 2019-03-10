Listen: Perfectparachutepicture Return With 'They Only Want'

Stripped back duo Perfectparachutepicture blow away the cobwebs with new single 'They Only Want'.

Remember gigs? Live shows? Concerts? Yeah, us too. Sadly, though, it looks to be a few months yet before we'll be able to get that obligatory hand-stamp and cross the live music threshold.

Until then, however, Perfectparachutepicture may just suffice. The band - Kyle Ernest (drums, vocals) and Edward James (bass) - have that electric feel you can only get with a live performance, somehow distilled down on tape.

A guitar brawl that sounds like Royal Blood or even Gallows circa 'Grey Britain', PPP shared their self-releaded debut album 'No Modern Desire' at the tail end of 2019.

New single 'They Only Want' opens a fresh chapter, their first step outwith the universe of their debut album.

A potent elixir, beneath the crunching riff is songwriting that comes from the heart. The band comment:

“Our music is maturing along with us, and this new track is a great example of us fusing our distinctive riffs and hard hitting beats with melodic vocals which sing about genuine feelings that we experience. We really hope that this track resonates with its listeners.”

Tune in now.

