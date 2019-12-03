Listen: PAWS - 'The Watering Hole'

Scottish trio PAWS have shared their powerful new song 'The Watering Hole' - tune in now.

The Glasgow band will release their new album 'Your Church On My Bonfire' later this year, following sessions with Frightened Rabbit's Andy Monaghan.

Emerging from a turbulent period in their lives, these experiences seemed to bring the three-piece together, and this comes across in their songwriting.

'The Watering Hole' is online now, and lyrically it finds singer Phillip Taylor in the shadow of a break, attempting to move on.

It's a song about being stuck in dull routines, yearning towards finding a new path in life while respecting the memory of the past.

Showing real maturity in their work, you can check out 'The Watering Hole' below.

<a href="http://wehavepaws.bandcamp.com/album/your-church-on-my-bonfire">Your Church On My Bonfire by PAWS</a>

'Your Church On My Bonfire' will be released on April 26th.

