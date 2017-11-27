Listen: Paul Weller - 'Movin' On'

Paul Weller has shared breezy new song 'Movin' On' - tune in now.

The Modfather's new album 'True Meanings' will be released on September 14th, and it's said to lean on his folk influences.

Martin Carthy makes an appearance, while the likes of Villagers' songwriter Conor O'Brien and Erland Cooper also make an appearance.

Lushly orchestrated new song 'Movin' On' is online now, featuring Paul Weller's soulful voice purring against those louche strings.

Beautifully arranged, the slight jazz feel of the arrangement is offset by the biting way Weller attacks the vocal.

Tune in now.

'True Meanings' will be released on September 14th.

