Listen: Pariah - 'Drug The Lake'

Pariah has shared new track 'Drug The Lake', the latest preview from his incoming album.

New album 'Here From Where We Are' arrives this month on Houndstooth, an album fuelled by a sense of personal reflection.

Arriving on July 13th, it's a record with real potency, with Pariah's electronic explorations delivered with a poignant, pensive atmosphere.

New track 'Drug The Lake' is a case in point, with those liquid electronics matched to a murky digital atmosphere.

Seeming to envelop you at every turn, 'Drug The Lake' has a powerful lingering effects. Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Pariah shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.