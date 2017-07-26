Listen: Parcels - 'BEMYSELF'

Australian group Parcels have shared new single 'BEMYSELF' - tune in now.

The band's explosive creative energy caught the eye of Daft Punk last year, who invited them into the studio.

Returning with new single 'BEMYSELF', Parcels are ready to raise the temperature just a little bit more with a full-on summer burner.

Out now, it took some time to fall in place, before eventually settling into the fiery indie-disco favourite we now know and love.

Parcels explain...

"'BEMYSELF' was the very first track we recorded together at Mesanic studios. We were all very excited to start the record with this song, as it felt right to dive into a song that really had meaning for us all lyrically; it’s the message you want to tell yourself when recording your first album. The song started with a strong concept - to show our listeners a clear divide of the type of music we like to collide, being old and new."

"The song was to be split down the middle, starting with the ‘old self’, speaking of the past, with the sound of classic 60’s pop. Then, abruptly transforming into something new age to go with the tone of a new confident self. We tried recording the ‘new age’ second part twice; It never worked out..."

"The second half, very last minute, turned into another song that would become the last thing we recorded... exactly one year later, making it the beginning and ending of recording process for the album. It made sense to us to have bemyself as the last song of the album.”

Tune in now.

Catch Parcels at the following shows:

November

5 Manchester Academy 2

6 Bristol SWX

7 Leeds Stylus

8 London Roundhouse

For tickets to the latest Parcels shows click HERE.

