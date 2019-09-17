Listen: Paradas - 'Lost Cause'

Leeds based rising force Paradas have shared new single 'Lost Cause'.

The band's crisp live shows have a surging power, matching to the force of their songwriting.

Returning to the studio, the indie rock five-piece have turned inwards, focussing on the music itself.

New single 'Lost Cause' is part of this process, with the crisp production allied to some crunching chords.

Punchy guitar based songwriting, 'Lost Cause' recalls everyone from The National to Sleater-Kinney.

Tune in now.

