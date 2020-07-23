Listen: Panteon - 'Open Fire'

Panteon has shared an acoustic take on her song 'Open Fire'.

The songwriter's diaristic 'Open Fire' full length is out now, a warming experience, crafting in subtle Autumnal hues.

The multi-instrumentalist pushed herself further and further during its making, attempting to channel an all-too-real sense of heartbreak.

The title cut was a pivotal moment for Panteon, and to celebrate the album's release she has crafted another, acoustic inclined, take on the song.

"Listening to 'Open Fire' makes me happy and sad at the same time," she comments. "This song serves as a statement to finding peace for myself as well as my past relationship and hoping that time will soften the edges of broken glass."

Tune in now.

