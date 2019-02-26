Listen: Palace - 'Martyr'

Palace have shared their new song 'Martyr' - tune in now.

The band are gearing up for the release of new album 'Life After', the follow on to their acclaimed 2016 debut LP 'So Long Forever'.

Due out on July 12th the material will be previewed at a flurry of UK shows, before a full scale tour happens in November.

The newly announced dates open in Nottingham, and close with a headline date at the historic Roundhouse in their home city of London.

Along with this announcement Palace have shared brand new song 'Martyr', a biting return that retains the promise of their debut while adding bold new elements.

Tune in now.

Catch Palace at the following shows:

November

1 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

2 Bristol Anson Rooms

3 Newcastle Riverside

4 Glasgow St Lukes

6 Dublin Button Factory

7 Manchester Academy 2

8 Leeds University Stylus

9 London Roundhouse

