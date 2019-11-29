Listen: otta - 'small hours'

There's a lot of complexity, a swathe of nuance to otta's music.

Never one to be pinned down, the South London cites Matthew Herbert, Dean Blunt and JPEGMAFIA as influences on production, but this is viewed through a lens of classic songwriting.

Debut album ‘after it all blew over’ is marked by this tension, and it's set to land in January through [PIAS] and kwes’s label BOKKLE.

There's much more to come, but it's worth highlighting otta's outstanding new song 'small hours'.

A wonderful miniature, it's creation marked a breakthrough of points, and there's a clear excitement in the act of creation running through otta's work.

otta explains...

“I had always been writing songs on guitar but at this point I was spending a lot of time experimenting making more random music with my friends, we had no real intention of having a structured song within these ideas, it felt great…”

“This was the first time I made a song on Logic and was like “wait, maybe I can just do it myself or even just start to trust the sounds I’m using. I also often find it hard to finish songs and always go off on a tangent, which I guess you can hear in the choruses of some other tracks on the project.”

Tune in now.

