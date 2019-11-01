Listen: Oscar Jerome - 'Misty Head / Sunny Street'

Oscar Jerome has shared his new single 'Misty Head / Sunny Street' in full.

The London artist works in the nexus between jazz, soul, and club culture, a potent brew that never fully sits under any one category.

Take new single 'Misty Head / Sunny Street'. Online now, it's a blur of wah-wah guitar, flecked electronics, and that keening, R&B tinged vocal.

DJ Target gave it first play on 1Xtra, and there's a thumping neo-soul vibe to the arrangement.

The start of something special, Oscar Jerome hits London's EartH on February 20th.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.