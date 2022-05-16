Listen: Oscar Jerome ft Kaidi Akinnibi - 'Sweet Isolation'

Oscar Jerome returns with new single 'Sweet Isolation'.

The London all-rounder has been quiet for a little while, but it seems like he's been honing and refining his art.

New single 'Sweet Isolation' is a subtle return, opening with flecks of guitar that illustrate his supreme musicianship.

Drifting into a hazy, suggestive vocal, Oscar's jazz leanings come to the fore with guest saxophone from Kida Akinnibi.

A dreamy, potent piece of songwriting that finds Oscar raising the bar once more, it finds the South London talent opening up.

Out now, the visuals feature Oscar Jerome against Icelandic vistas - it was shot by his brother Alfie Laurence and Mathias Gontard.

He comments...

“This track and visual is an exploration into the beauty in melancholy. The first character you encounter is Jerry, back in an easier time. He is happy but somewhat deluded, a warped idolisation of what was.”

“The second character, Ice Guycicle, reflects the art that grows out of deep emotion and the pain experienced on the path to transformation. He could be a real person searching for answers on an alien planet or he could be a thought walking through the barren landscape of your mind.”

Tune in now.

