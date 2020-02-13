Listen: Oscar DeLaughter - 'Just Woke Up'

Oscar DeLaughter has shared new single 'Just Woke Up'.

Recently relocating to Los Angeles, Oscar's singular alt-pop quest is taking him to fresh levels.

Opening 2021 with a real zest for ambition, the songwriter's new release carries within it a sense of gentle hope.

Refreshing and uplifting, it's exactly what we need to hear right now - a deeply independent statement, one that focusses on internal change.

Oscar comments...

"'Just Woke Up' is about coming to grips with the reality of certain aspects in life but keeping hope that things will get better... I feel like things get easier when you've accepted what they are…"

"I refer to summer because summer is a time when we plan on doing all the things you've wanted to do all year... but unfortunately it doesn't always work out. This past summer I think everyone had a taste of that more than ever considering the state our world was in."

Check out 'Just Woke Up' below.

