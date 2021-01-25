Listen: Ohtis - 'Schatze' (ft. Stef Chura)

Ohtis combine with Stef Chura on new single 'Schatze' - tune in now.

The trio - Sam Swinson, Adam Pressley and Nate Hahn - crafted the song as part of Saddle Creek's ongoing Document Series, and it features on an incoming two-track seven inch.

Online now, 'Schatze' is a fantastic character study, one that matches a light-hearted tone with a searing depiction of the 'selfish antisocial male'.

“I got the idea for the song on an oceanfront balcony up in Cambria when my wife got annoyed by my neurotic vape addiction crampin’ the vibes,” Sam Swinson says. “Most of the rest was written and recorded last year, late at night in a hotel room in Amsterdam.”

Named after a cat, 'Schatze' features guest vocals from Stef Chura, who comments: “I’ve always loved Ohtis and Curve of Earth is one of my favorite recent releases to come out... Sam is a rare songwriter. He speaks from an honest and dark place with a sincerity that I think is refreshing and deeply relatable. Adam is an old friend who was living down the street from me in Detroit at the time this collaboration came to be tossed around.”

“I think someone on my Instagram kept asking me about doing a song with them... So I made a poll as a joke which led to the inevitable. When they showed me the song and the call and response format I was instantly in love with it.”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.