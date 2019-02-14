Listen: Noname Drops 'Song 32'

Noname has dropped her new release 'Song 32' - tune in now.

The rapper is bursting with ideas, sharing her critically acclaimed album 'Room 25' last Autumn.

Since then she's played some astonishing live shows, as well as finding the time to complete something new.

'Song 32' follows on from her recent 'Song 31', with the jazz-leaning arrangement hinging on that killer bass line.

It's a crisp new offering, with Noname offering a torrent of words over the bubbling musicality.

Phoelix steers the video, and you can check it out below.

Tune in now.

