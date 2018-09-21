Listen: Nina Kraviz Remixes Marie Davidson

Nina Kraviz has stepped in to remix Marie Davidson's extraordinary 'Workaholic Paranoid Bitch'.

Montreal artist Marie Davidson has just announced plans for her new full length, with 'Working Class Woman' set to drop on October 5th.

Steering inwards, it's a work of self-analysis, linking to some of her most daring yet also nuanced production work yet.

Nina Kraviz has already proven to be a stalwart support of the track, and the Russian techno icon has given it a personal remix.

'Workaholic Paranoid Bitch' layers Nina's own vocals to create a disorienting impact, plunging the temperature to sub zero for a frenetic yet icily controlled re-working.

Tune in now.

Catch Marie Davidson at the following shows:

October

4 London Electrowerkz

November

10 Manchester Warehouse Project, Mayfield Depot

16 Bristol Colston Hall

For tickets to the latest Marie Davidson shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.