Listen: Nightmares On Wax Steers The Essential Mix

Nightmares On Wax steered Radio 1's Essential Mix at the weekend, throwing a few exclusives into the bag.

It's the first time the Warp producer has steered the station's landmark mix series, and he decided to use a conceptual angle.

Fresh from the acclaimed release of 'Shape The Future' the producer decided to throw in a slew of new tracks, including a Ricardo Villalobos remix and an a capella from Mercury nominee Loyle Carner.

Loosely themed around a Balearic sunrise experience, it's perfect for these heatwave days.

Nightmares On Wax explains: "As the mix is to be aired from 4am - 6am, I decided to do mix a that represented going from club to sunrise in a true Balearic fashion. With it being the infamous Pete Tong Essential mix, there is no doubt I wanted to take this opportunity to express my versatility as a DJ and lover of music..."

Tune in HERE.

Catch Nightmares On Wax at London's Shepherds Bush Empire on November 9th.

