Listen: Nic Howell - 'Tear Me Apart'

Florida based artist Nic Howell returns with new single 'Tear Me Apart'.

Part of a generation opening genre lines out to different underground influences, Nic's emo leanings are matched to an alternative crunch.

As a songwriter, he deals in harsh truths, a lyricist who constantly writes from the heart.

That said, there's a great deal of imagination in his work, pitting that raw appeal against dexterous production.

New single 'Tear Me Apart' is out now, an anthemic return that finds Nic Howell digging into the destructive impact of toxic relationships.

With a chorus that could fill arenas, 'Tear Me Apart' finds the Florida auteur staking his claim.

Tune in now.

