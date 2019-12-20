Listen: Nap Eyes - 'So Tired'

Canadian indie rock group Nap Eyes have shared new single 'So Tired'.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia are currently prepping a new LP, with 'Snapshot Of A Beginner' set to land on March 27th.

It's shaping up to be a special return, with new single 'So Tired' displaying Nap Eyes at their most potent.

Nigel Chapman engages with a subtle shift in the songwriting dynamic, allowing himself to slip out of the shackles that expectations can bring.

"Part of this is just me venting on this subject," he comments. "Sometimes I would rather flow with free writing than try to box songs into rehearsed, many-times-repeated containers."

"Second, at times I find myself wishing people would not hold so many preconceptions about the things in this world a given person might try to communicate. Most of us, myself included, usually assume we already know a lot - even about things we’ve spent very little time thinking about - and because of this attitude, people are often predisposed to misunderstand new ideas, even when they’re communicated in straightforward and coherent ways."

He finishes: "But there’s no doubt, an idea won’t ever get through until there’s someone around to listen to it."

Warm and engaging, 'So Tired' wraps itself around you, an unexpected, engaging, and beatific piece of songwriting.

Tune in now.

Catch Nap Eyes at the following shows:

April

15 London The Moth Club

16 Liverpool Leaf

17 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

18 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

19 Birmingham Hare and Hounds

20 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

