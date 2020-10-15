Listen: Mr Jukes, Barney Artist - 'Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind)'

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist trade blows on new single 'Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind)'.

The two go back a long way, with Barney Artist having contributed to Mr Jukes' debut album 'God First' .

Remaining in touch, the duo hooked up in the studio recently, sitting down to work on something new entirely from scratch.

The slumped hip-hop beat carries shades of Dilla, while Mr Jukes songwriting has an element of 70s sunshine soul.

Barney Artist always goes deep, and his rhymes come from the heart: “Okay we vibe with it / Open your mind with it / Hoping your people understand and they find spirit...”

Mr Jukes comments...

"'Blowin Steam' happened so organically. Our first proper session together... the beat immediately connecting with Barney and the lyrics written within hours."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Josh Shinner

