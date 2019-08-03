Listen: Moses Sumney - 'Polly'

Moses Sumney has shared potent new song 'Polly'.

The American artist is relentlessly creative, with his new (double) album 'græ' set to be released in two parts.

Out in February 2020 and May 15th, the record is a typically ambitious, beautifully realised document.

New song 'Polly' continues his journey, and it comes complete with a raw lyric video that features Moses himself.

Of the song's inspiration, he comments: "Polly's about wishing you had a few more arms than you do."

Photo Credit: Eric Gyamfi

