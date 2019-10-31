Listen: Moses Sumney - 'Me In 20 Years'

Moses Sumney has shared his bold new song 'Me In 20 Years'.

A songwriter whose every move feels exemplary, Moses Sumney will release a double album in 2020.

'græ' straddles the opening months of the year, split across two distinct parts that segue into a magnificent whole.

The second aspect contains 'Me In 20 Years', a bold, thoughtful, highly lyrical song that also features co-production from Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never).

Moses Sumney and Matt Otto complete the production line up, and it's a startling, typically evocative return from the American aesthete.

Photo Credit: Eric Gyamfi

