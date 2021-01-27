Listen: Monsoon Radio - 'So It Seems'

London group Monsoon Radio return with new single 'So It Seems'.

The band formed a few years back, and honed their craft with a flurry of shows around the metropolis.

New single 'So It Seems' finds the project coming into its own, with the biting riffs and searing songwriting speaking for themselves.

A kind of mini-manifesto, it taps into the easy-going chemistry that makes this group of friends tick.

Monsoon Radio comment...

"'So It Seems' was the first song that was written entirely together as a band, combining each of our creative influences to define the Monsoon Radio sound..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Valentin Rebours

