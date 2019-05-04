Listen: Molly Rainford - 'Long Run'

East London vocalist Molly Rainford has shared her gorgeous new single 'Long Run' - tune in now.

Still only 18 years old, Molly has marked herself out as a voice to watch thanks to a short burst of utterly essential singles.

Plaintive R&B delivered with inner strength, she's building towards her debut EP while still tackling academia.

Recently graduating from the Sylvia Young Theatre School, Molly is currently in her final year studying at London’s ELAM (East London Arts & Music) while still pursuing her own songwriting.

'Long Run' is online now, a collaboration with Plan B that leans on their mutual love of 90s R&B.

“I love this song”, Molly explains. “Especially the 90s thread that runs through it. ‘Long Run’ is basically talking about that honeymoon part of a relationship, where everything is so perfect it seems too good to be true!”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.