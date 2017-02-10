Listen: Miss Red Is Ready To Declare 'War'

Miss Red has shared provocative new concrete bashment flavour 'War'.

Miss Red's new album 'K.O.' is incoming, and all the signs are that it's a phenomenal aesthetic leap for the dancehall talent.

Much of the credit goes to producer The Bug, but make no mistake - this is a Miss Red album, from the title to the murky low-end depths.

'War' revolves on that neo-industrial percussive tick, but the poise and presence comes from Miss Red, a powerful vocal that drives that point to its deepest level.

She commented recently: "I had no interest in making a record that sounds like everybody else, those types of record disappoint me every time, I wanted to make something totally fresh on my terms."

A wholly independent gesture, 'War' is the closest she has come to achieving that aim. Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Miss Red shows click HERE.

